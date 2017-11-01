Results 1 to 1 of 1
ACT Fibernet expands presence in AP with launch in Rajahmundry
MUMBAI: ACT Fibernet, Indias largest non-telco and third largest internet service provider (ISP) in the wired broadband category, has expanded its broadband services to Rajahmundry district of Andhra Pradesh.
With this launch, ACT Fibernets presence in Andhra Pradesh has expanded to seven cities. At present, ACT Fibernet operates across 12 cities in India, and in Andhra Pradesh itself the company has presence in 7 cities Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Eluru and now Rajahmundry.
Consumers in Rajahmundry will now have access to high internet broadband speed for entertainment and business needs.
As part of this move, ACT Fibernet has introduced four broadband plans. ACT Silver Plan offers 20 Mbps internet speed and 150 GB FUP limit; ACT Gold offers 30 Mbps internet speed with 200 GB FUP limit; ACT Diamond offers 50 Mbps internet speed with 250 FUP limit; and ACT Platinum offers 75 Mbps internet speed with 300 GB FUP limit.
The below table captures all plan details:
In addition, customers who opt for any of the above broadband plans for a period of 6 months can avail one-month free subscription or a free Wi-Fi Router. Likewise, customers who opt for a 12 months plan, can choose two months free subscription with 50 GB additional data or opt for a free Wi-Fi Router with 50 GB additional data.
Commenting on the launch, Atria Convergence Technologies CEO Bala Malladi said, It gives me immense pleasure to extend our service offerings to the residents of Rajahmundry, we are confident that our products will transform their lives and enable them to explore new possibilities in the virtual space. This launch stands as a testimony to our commitment to bring exceptionally fast internet broadband speeds to Indian consumers.
Growing at an incredible rate, ACT Fibernet is known as a disruptor in the Indian broadband industry and a pioneer in GIGA enabling an entire Indian city. The company claims to have has the best global fiber optic technology and has introduced world class futuristic speeds to Indian consumers.
