Launch of ZEELs lifestyle channels round the corner
MUMBAI: Living Foodz, which was first aired in 2015 replacing Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limiteds (ZEELs) Khana Khazana channel, will soon have a trio of new channels, adding to the networks lifestyle bouquet.
Demonstrating its appetite for more market share in the lifestyle genre, ZEEL is adding Living Flavourz, Living Rootz and Living Travelz, to its lifestyle entertainment genre.
A source close to the development confirmed the news to Indiantelevision.com and said that the promotion and marketing activities for the new channels would begin from 20 November.
In 2015, during the launch of Living Foodz, ZEEL and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra had announced that the network would launch four new channels in the Living bouquet. The company had announced that it would launchLiving Homez, a channel for home decor, Living Travelz, which would focus on travel and adventure, and Living Rootz would concentrate on Indias rich civilisation.
ZEEL, however, is likely to launch Living Flavourz along with Living Rootz and Living Travelz.
In an interview with Indiantelevision.com around the launch in 2015, Chandra had said that the Living network would hit the Rs 1000 crore mark in four years.
According to reports, more than 10 per cent of the global television viewership comes from the lifestyle category.
