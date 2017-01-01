Results 1 to 1 of 1
Epic TV completes 3 years, launches new show 'Sharanam'
MUMBAI: Commemorating the completion of three years on Indian television on 19 November, infotainment channel Epic TV will add a range of new shows starting with Sharanam, which will be narrated by Juhi Chawla.
Epic TV MD Aditya Pittie said, We are extremely delighted with the support the viewers have conferred on us. Three years of Epic have been exciting with a repositioned channel that showcases India and its many stories in the most unique way possible.
Chawla said that she is happy to join the Epic family during its celebration. She instantaneously agreed to host the show when the idea was presented to her. India is an ancient civilization, with a rich history and deep culture of spiritualism. Our saints, seers and sages established places of worship, which are energy centres, geographical historical and architectural wonders. Over centuries, millions of people have come here for worship with deep faith and experienced miracles. Sharanam is truly different in every sense of the word as it highlights the faith and spiritual connection of Indias eminent places of worship, something that hasnt been showcased on television before, she said.
Epic offers some of the most off-beat shows such as Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan, Tyohar ki Thaali, Umeed India, Indipedia, Devlok with Devdutt Patnaik, Sanrachna, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, Kahi Suni, Ekaant and more.
Epic has cemented its position in the genre and has recently made its entry into the top five infotainment channels, according to Broadcast Audience Research Councils all-India data week 35.
