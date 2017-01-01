Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zee Tamil to telecast audio launch of Rajinikanths upcoming film 2.0 on 19 Nov
MUMBAI: Zee Tamil is set to host an exclusive live telecast of the audio launch of Tamil superstar Rajinikanths upcoming film 2.0 on 19 November at 4 pm.
The film is directed by S. Shankar and stars superstan Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The audio of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.
Hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati and RJ Balaji, the audio launch of 2.0 will be attended by well known personalities of the Indian movie fraternity including Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vijay Yesudas, P. Vasu and Vijay Prakash.
The highlight of the evening will be the performance by music legend AR Rahman followed by a tribute celebrating his successful partnership with director Shankar creating blockbuster movies like Enthiran, Sivaji The Boss, Jeans, The Gentleman, etc. The launch event will also showcase musical performances by Sid Sriram, Blaaze, Arjun Chandy and Shashaa Tirupati.
During the launch, Superstar Rajinikanth will also be presented with a dedicated special performance. The even will also host performances by Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.
The stage for the audio launch will be set at Dubais Burj Park situated beside the world-famous Burj Khalifa, which will be lit up with projections of the characters portrayed by the films protagonist Rajinikanth, and antagonist Akshay Kumar. The high-tech imagery, in keeping with the films sci-fi genre promises to create an unparalleled aura.
