MUMBAI: ZEEL has changed the downlink parameters of its 11 channels to the DVB-S2 standard of broadcast in order to provide a better signal quality with effect from 13 November.


The 11 channels, Zee Classic, Zee Action, &TV, &pictures, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Yuva, &Prive HD, ETC, Zee Rajasthan, Living Foodz, and Zee Anmol Cinema, are being uplinked on AsiaSat 3S transponder 3820.


To provide better signals quality for our channels transmit on AsiaSat 3S transponder 3820, we will be changing the parameter from DVB-S to DVB-S2, ZEEL said in a letter to its distribution partners.


The 11 channels are available on the following technical parameters:





In order to receive these channels, distribution platforms will have to re-tune the channel IRDs to the new parameters.


ZEEL has set-up its own teleport to uplink its fleet of television channels after receiving a teleport licence from the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB). Earlier, it was using the teleport of Dish TV to uplink its TV channels.


It has a transmission facility at Noida which has been operational since March 2002 with a single dedicated 9.3m antenna operating on the AsiaSat 3-S satellite with only one operational channel, Zee News.


Today, it hosts over 150 broadcast channels using dedicated teleports and a complex network of optical fiber links, satellite broadcast transmissions, content contribution links, and Internet streaming.


