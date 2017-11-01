Results 1 to 1 of 1
ZEEL changes downlink parameters of 11 channels to DVB-S2 standard
MUMBAI: ZEEL has changed the downlink parameters of its 11 channels to the DVB-S2 standard of broadcast in order to provide a better signal quality with effect from 13 November.
The 11 channels, Zee Classic, Zee Action, &TV, &pictures, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Yuva, &Prive HD, ETC, Zee Rajasthan, Living Foodz, and Zee Anmol Cinema, are being uplinked on AsiaSat 3S transponder 3820.
To provide better signals quality for our channels transmit on AsiaSat 3S transponder 3820, we will be changing the parameter from DVB-S to DVB-S2, ZEEL said in a letter to its distribution partners.
The 11 channels are available on the following technical parameters:
In order to receive these channels, distribution platforms will have to re-tune the channel IRDs to the new parameters.
ZEEL has set-up its own teleport to uplink its fleet of television channels after receiving a teleport licence from the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB). Earlier, it was using the teleport of Dish TV to uplink its TV channels.
It has a transmission facility at Noida which has been operational since March 2002 with a single dedicated 9.3m antenna operating on the AsiaSat 3-S satellite with only one operational channel, Zee News.
Today, it hosts over 150 broadcast channels using dedicated teleports and a complex network of optical fiber links, satellite broadcast transmissions, content contribution links, and Internet streaming.
