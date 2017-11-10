Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
Follow us on
Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:29 PM #1
    MAHESH@407
    MAHESH@407 is offline
    Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    VISAKHAPATNAM
    Posts
    4
    Thanks (Given)
    0
    Thanks (Received)
    0
    Rep Power
    0

    AP 24x7 - First satellite Telugu News from AP channel launched

    After bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh, the TV Industry is still based in Hyderabad, Telangana. Though ETV Andhra Pradesh has a dedicated news channel for Andhra Pradesh, it is beaming from Hyderabad.

    Now a Telugu news channel "AP 24x7" has been launched from the soil of Andhra Pradesh with a world class studio and is uplinking from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Its CEO is Mr. Venkata Krishna who earlier worked in TV5 and with other Telugu news channels.

    The channel was inaugurated by AP CM Hon'ble Sri Chandrababu Naidu on 10th November, 2017. Presently it is available with local cable operators across the cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh along with State's own AP Fiber Network and yet to take the DTH platform.

    (I am not able to post the pictures as I am new to the forum and have no permissions to attach images).
    Last edited by MAHESH@407; Today at 07:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:37 PM #2
    Deep
    Deep is offline
    Administrator
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    Your Heart
    Age
    30
    Posts
    7,510
    Thanks (Given)
    118
    Thanks (Received)
    34
    Rep Power
    5

    Re: AP 24x7 - First satellite Telugu News from AP channel launched

    Hi Mahesh,

    Welcome to worldofdth. You can post images by uploading them at imgur.com and the post those images links here. If you face any problem then let me know.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
 

 
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

All times are GMT +5.5. The time now is 09:49 PM.
Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.4
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.