AP 24x7 - First satellite Telugu News from AP channel launched
After bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh, the TV Industry is still based in Hyderabad, Telangana. Though ETV Andhra Pradesh has a dedicated news channel for Andhra Pradesh, it is beaming from Hyderabad.
Now a Telugu news channel "AP 24x7" has been launched from the soil of Andhra Pradesh with a world class studio and is uplinking from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Its CEO is Mr. Venkata Krishna who earlier worked in TV5 and with other Telugu news channels.
The channel was inaugurated by AP CM Hon'ble Sri Chandrababu Naidu on 10th November, 2017. Presently it is available with local cable operators across the cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh along with State's own AP Fiber Network and yet to take the DTH platform.
(I am not able to post the pictures as I am new to the forum and have no permissions to attach images).
Re: AP 24x7 - First satellite Telugu News from AP channel launched
Hi Mahesh,
Welcome to worldofdth. You can post images by uploading them at imgur.com and the post those images links here. If you face any problem then let me know.
