Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
Follow us on
Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:16 PM #1
    vikkap
    vikkap is offline
    Member
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    India
    Posts
    3
    Thanks (Given)
    0
    Thanks (Received)
    0
    Rep Power
    0

    Recharge Tata Sky Account and get 100 Cashback on PhonePe App

    Sir/ Ma'am, Tata Sky is pleased to announce yet another exclusive offer for its subscribers. Upon recharging your Tata Sky account using PhonePe app with Rs 400 or more, you will be entitled to get Flat ₹100 Cashback in your PhonePe account. This offer is applicable on first Tata Sky recharge on PhonePe app during offer period. . Offer is live from 1st Nov 2017-30th Nov 2017.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
 

 
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Tags for this Thread

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

All times are GMT +5.5. The time now is 06:48 PM.
Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.4
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.