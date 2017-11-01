Results 1 to 1 of 1
Recharge Tata Sky Account and get 100 Cashback on PhonePe App
Sir/ Ma'am, Tata Sky is pleased to announce yet another exclusive offer for its subscribers. Upon recharging your Tata Sky account using PhonePe app with Rs 400 or more, you will be entitled to get Flat ₹100 Cashback in your PhonePe account. This offer is applicable on first Tata Sky recharge on PhonePe app during offer period. . Offer is live from 1st Nov 2017-30th Nov 2017.
