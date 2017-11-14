Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
    Tata Sky Children's Day Special Offer

    As part of Children's Day Special Offer between 11th to 14th Nov 2017, subscribers opting for Tata Sky Dance Studio, Tata Sky Fun Learn, Tata Sky Smart Games and Tata Sky English will enjoy the service for Re 1 for first 30 days, against the regular price of Rs 59 per month. Enjoy Tata Sky Classroom service for Re 1 for first 30 days, against the regular price of Rs 3 per day. This offer is valid only between 11th to 14th Nov'17.


    Subscribers opting for Kids Pack enjoy a discount of 98% on regular price (Rs.70 pm) and get it at only for Re.1 for the first month. This offer is available for subscription only on 12th, 13th and 14th Nov 2017.
