Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 12:35 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,532
- Thanks (Given)
- 316
- Thanks (Received)
- 827
- Rep Power
- 108
OTT platforms to captivate Gen Z on Children's Day
[align=center][/align]
Mumbai: Todays kids, all part of Generation Z, are the ones blessed one to have been born and grown with technological explosion in their homes. This Gen Z is the one that guides parents on the latest shows, not on TV, but on OTT platforms.
Kids content on OTT has become a rapidly growing segment. According to Vidooly, YouTubes video content for kids ranked third with 1.3 billion views in September alone. A McAfee report suggests that 84 per cent Indian parents allowed their child to bring an internet-connected device to bed. Parents often hand over their mobile devices to children to keep them busy enabling them to watch online content.
This Childrens day (14 November), various OTT and VOD players plan to shoot twinkling rockets of educational and entertaining content for kids.
ALTBalaji
ALT has five originals shows for kids. It will be streaming the top series Get Crafty With Rob in which do-it-yourself expert, Rob, takes parents and kids on a creative journey with easily available everyday materials, Ding Dong Bell L-O-L which is a story of two friends Ding and Dong who are fun loving and believe in experimenting and Moe Doe The Frenemies which is a story of a wonderful and adventurous journey of Moe who is a little boy and Doe who is a baby dinosaur.
Apart from the shows, ALT has a big bucket of the most iconic nursery rhymes, compiled especially for young ones to learn, sing, dance and express themselves. For making shapes and maths more colourful and interesting, it has Happy Lucky ki Katti Batti which is a story of Happy, Lucky, and a flying squirrel, Tabby.
Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime is offering an extended variety of national and international content for kids. Kids can watch originals like Stinky and Dirty, Just Add Magicand Wishenpoof. It is also streaming a series of old and popular international favourites like Powerpuff Girls,Dexters Laboratory and Johnny Bravo. In our very own Indian content, Prime has kept all time favourite Tenali Raman, Chhota Bheem, Mighty Raju, Selfie with Bajrangi and Baahubali The Lost Legends.
Chu Chu TV
Chu Chu TV is one of the most successful YouTube channels for kids content in India. On Childrens Day, Chu Chu TV will be playing regular shows along with the nursery rhymes with the message of love, sharing and caring. Apart from this, the team has a tour plan to visit schools in Chennai. Regarding their visit, CEO Vinoth Chandar says, We are going to three-four schools in Chennai and will be playing our content on the projector to entertain as well as educate them. For LKG, UKG, first and second class students, a colouring contest is organised with certificates and gifts. Primary and upper-grade students will get sketch colours, pencils, cups etc. Third, fourth and fifth standard students will get Chu-Chu TV branded pens.
Lattu TV
Lattu TV recently launched its app and will have shows like The Treasure Hunt, Talking Tom and Friends, Trigo, Maya The Bee, Lee & Coco and more. Apart from online streaming, the team of Lattu TV is going on a social cause tour. Lattu TV CEO Vivek Bhutyani says, The entire team of Lattu TV will be going to a kids orphanage and we will be showing our content to them. We are creating a small screening room for them and will be playing The Treasure Hunt. It will be like a theatre for them. We are taking our mascot Trigo who will be playing with the kids. We will play games with the kids and in the end we will give them gifts.
YouTube Kids
YouTube launched a dedicated app for kids to enable a safe and secure platform for educational and entertaining content. A budding channel on YouTube Kids named Starinn is also launching a new channel called Go Yoga on Childrens Day where a mother-child duo (Tina and Daria) will be doing inspiring yoga.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)