Moto X4 with 5.2-inch Full HD display, dual rear cameras launched in India
Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched the Moto X4 smartphone in India. Moto X4 comes in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage priced at Rs 20,999 and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage which will cost you Rs 22,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart for purchase from midnight tonight at 11.59 PM. The Moto X4 comes in Super Black and Sterling Blue colour options. The device will also be available at Moto Hub stores across the country.
With the purchase of Moto X4 on Flipkart, you get various launch offers which includes an additional Rs 2,500 discount on exchange of your old smartphone, upto Rs 3,000 extra over regular exchange value on select Motoroal smartphones, up to 10 percent off with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, guaranteed Buyback of 50 percent of the smartphone's value, get upto 340GB data on Airtel and EMI srating from Rs 1,019 per month.
To recall, the Moto X4 was launched at IFA 2017 in Berlin. The phone features a 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor along with Adreno 508GPU. The phone comes with two storage and RAM variants: one sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, while the other features a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both of the variants are expandable up to 2TB via micro SD card slot.
The major highlight of the smartphone is the dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of a 12-megapixel sensor with 1.4-micron pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, and dual pixel autofocus along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle with a 120-degree field of view, aperture f/2.2 and 1.12-micron pixels. The camera also features phase-detection, dual-tone LED flash and has some interesting modes like bokeh effect, selective black and white, background change and 4K video recording. For the front, the Moto X4 sports a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 lens and front LED flash along with a 4-megapixel adaptive low-light mode.
The Moto X4 runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and is juiced up by a 3000mAh battery with turbo charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11.ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C port.
