Male-focussed GEC Big Magic set for a brand, content revamp on 14 Nov
MUMBAI: Media conglomerate ZEELs free to air (FTA) Hindi GEC Big Magic, which is being re-branded as Zee Magic on 14 November, is all set to launch four new shows.
The show launches coincide with the re-branding of the channel. The channel is replacing all its existing shows barring Hum Paanch Phir Se. It will have a total of 2.5 hours of original content in the weekdays. The channel will continue to have a skew towards Male audiences.
The prime-time will start with Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav at 7 pm. The show has one-hour duration. Hum Paanch Phir Se will follow next at 8 pm. This will be followed by three half-hour shows, Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai at 8:30 pm, Diwane Anjane at 9 pm, and Tera Baap Mera Baap at 9:30 pm, respectively.
Commenting on the launch of new shows, Big Magic General Manager Amarpreet Singh Saini said, Big Magic has always created content that connects with the viewers. Our programming content is based on a deep psychographic understanding of our viewers who are primarily males. With unique concepts and authentic treatment we are bound to become the primary source of entertainment for males in our country.
Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav promises to be a larger than life experience which attracts the male audience. The mythological show will depict the mythical story of 52 shaktipeeths from the perspective of one of the powerful and raging forms of Lord Shiva Bhairav. The show is said to pack breath-taking locales, never-seen-before action, advanced VFX/action effects and lavish sets coupled with intricate production elements that will make the series a visual experience like never before.
The new ensemble of sitcoms Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai, Tera Baap Mera Baap and Diwane Anjane is said to bring in refreshing entertainment that helps men to take a break from the pressures of daily humdrum. The over the top and quirky characters in each of these shows are said to give audience abundant moments of laughter.
While Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai amplifies the travails of an Indian bachelor in a typical traditional family, where singlehood is taken for granted at every step.
Tera Baap Mera Baap will showcase a comical twisted tale of neighboring families which suffer from lookalike syndrome where the son of tone family looks like the father of another and vice-versa.
The channel has brought back its legacy show Naadaniyaan in a new avatar titled as Diwane Anjane. The show will portray the shenanigans of two quirky brothers where the younger lad is determined to get the elder one hooked-up but all for his own clever motives.
