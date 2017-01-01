Results 1 to 1 of 1
Missed call to get Your ADTV account details
Give a missed call on 8130081300 from your registered mobile & get complete details of your Aritel Digital TV Account.
Please save 8130081300 on your phone now.
(as received SMS from ADTV)__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
