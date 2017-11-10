Results 1 to 1 of 1
Aircel partners with Amazon Pay to offer Rs 75 cashback on select plans,..
Aircel partners with Amazon Pay to offer Rs 75 cashback on select plans, launches a new Rs 146 pack
Aircel has announced that it has partnered with Amazon Pay to offer Rs 75 cashback on select unlimited plans. The company has also announced a new plan for Rs 146 that offers unlimited calls along with data benefits.
[align=center][/align]
Starting with the cashback offer, Aircel users will get Rs 75 on select unlimited plans on the first recharge. This is a limited period offer that is valid until November 16. Amazon has posted a list of Aircel unlimited plans for different circles under which users will get Rs 75 cashback. For other plans, users will get Rs 50 cashback. But, users need to do a minimum recharge of Rs 100 in order to avail this offer.
Additionally, it is important to note that offer is valid only on the first recharge using Amazon Pay balance. However, there is a 20 percent back repeat recharge offer through which Aircel users will get 20 percent back up to Rs 20. The offer is valid until November 30, 2017.
Moving on Aircel has announced a Rs 146 plan in order to compete with other telecom operators. Under this pack, users will get unlimited voice calls along with 5GB of 3G/2G data. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and it is exclusively available on Aircel mobile application. However, it is important to note that the unlimited voice calls come with a limit of Rs 200 minutes per day, 1000 minutes per week and 3000 minutes per month.
