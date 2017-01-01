Items on which GST was cut from 28% to 18%


Wire, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectors


Electrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets etc for electric control or distribution


Particle/fibre boards and ply wood. Article of wood, wooden frame, paving block


Furniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishing


Trunk, suitcase, vanity cases, brief cases, travelling bags and other hand bags, cases


Detergents, washing and cleaning preparations


Liquid or cream for washing the skin


Shampoos; Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient;


Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodorisers


Perfumes and toilet waters


Beauty or make-up preparations


Fans, pumps, compressors


Lamp and light fitting


Primary cell and primary batteries


Sanitary ware and parts thereof of all kind


Articles of plastic, floor covering, baths, shower, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary ware of plastic


Slabs of marbles and granite


Goods of marble and granite such as tiles


Ceramic tiles of all kinds


Miscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks, lighters,


Wrist watches, clocks, watch movement, watch cases, straps, parts


Article of apparel & clothing accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animal


Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non electric domestic appliances


Razor and razor blades


Multi-functional printers, cartridges


Office or desk equipment


Door, windows and frames of aluminium.


Articles of plaster such as board, sheet,


Articles of cement or concrete or stone and artificial stone,


Articles of asphalt or slate,


Articles of mica


Ceramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fitting


Wall paper and wall covering


Glass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirror, safety glass, sheets, glassware


Electrical, electronic weighing machinery


Fire extinguishers and fire extinguishing charge


Fork lifts, lifting and handling equipment,


Bull dozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers,


Earth moving and levelling machinery,


Escalators,


Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactors


Crankshaft for sewing machine, tailors dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gaskets


Electrical apparatus for radio and television broadcasting


Sound recording or reproducing apparatus


Signalling, safety or traffic control equipment for transports


Physical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipment


All musical instruments and their parts


Artificial flowers, foliage and artificial fruits


Explosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworks


Cocoa butter, fat, oil powder,


Extract, essence ad concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations


Chocolates, Chewing gum / bubble gum


Malt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract


Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate


Rubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubber


Goggles, binoculars, telescope,


Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projector,


Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geology


Solvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparation


Items on which GST was cut from 18% to 12%


Wet grinders consisting of stone as grinder


Tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles


Condensed milk


Refined sugar and sugar cubes


Pasta


Curry paste, mayonnaise and salad dressings, mixed condiments and mixed seasoning


Diabetic food


Medicinal grade oxygen


Printing ink


Hand bags and shopping bags of jute and cotton


Hats (knitted or crocheted)


Parts of specified agricultural, horticultural, forestry, harvesting or threshing machinery


Specified parts of sewing machine


Spectacles frames


Furniture wholly made of bamboo or cane


Items on which GST was cut from 18% to 5%


Puffed rice chikki, peanut chikki, sesame chikki, revdi, tilrevdi, khaza, kazuali, groundnut sweets gatta, kuliya


Flour of potatoes put up in unit container bearing a brand name


Chutney powder


Fly ash


Sulphur recovered in refining of crude


Fly ash aggregate with 90% or more fly ash content


Items on which GST was cut from 12% to 5%


Desiccated coconut


Narrow woven fabric including cotton newar [with no refund of unutilised input tax credit]


Idli, dosa batter


Finished leather, chamois and composition leather


Coir cordage and ropes, jute twine, coir products


Fishing net and fishing hooks


Worn clothing


Fly ash brick


Items on which GST was cut from 5% to Nil


Guar meal


Hop cone (other than grounded, powdered or in pellet form)


Certain dried vegetables such as sweet potatoes, maniac


Unworked coconut shell


Fish frozen or dried (not put up in unit container bearing a brand name)


Khandsari sugar


Miscellaneous


GST rates on aircraft engines from 28%/18% to 5%, aircraft tyres from 28% to 5% and aircraft seats from 28% to 5%.


GST rate on bangles of lac/shellac from 3% GST rate to Nil.
///