Qarib Qarib Singlle - Movie Review
Director: Tanuja Chandra
Cast: Irrfan Khan and Parvathy
Qarib Qarib Singlle, starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy, revisits that familiar premise of a romance kindled over a road trip. To be fair though, its done with some degree of flair and much levity. Featuring a winning performance from its leading man, the film corroborates the popularly held view that just about anything is considerably improved by the presence of Irrfan in it.
Hes a real hoot as Yogi, a 40-year-old bachelor and self-styled Urdu poet, who has a story for every occasion, and always ready with a quip. Hes the sort of chap that takes a little getting used to.
Jaya (Parvathy) has been married before, but its been a while since she was with someone romantically. So long, in fact, that her friends joke she might turn into a virgin again. Reluctantly she signs up with an online dating site through which she meets Yogi. Unsure what to make of him, she treads carefully, but subsequently agrees to travel with him to visit three of his ex-girlfriends, whom hes convinced continue to pine for him.
Sure its an improbable scenario, but co-writer and director Tanuja Chandra creates authentic, charming leads that arent hard to connect with. These are real people, adults with life experience, past relationships, and a mature worldview. Theyre a joy to spend time with as they journey to Varanasi, then on to Jaipur and Gangtok, all along the way revealing more of themselves to us and to each other. There are laughs, there is squabbling, there are charming conversations about food, and a running joke about him falling asleep mid-conversation on the phone.
The film benefits enormously from crackling dialogue by Gazal Dhaliwal, and Irrfans gift for delivering lines as if he came up with them in the moment. Hes in excellent form, playing Yogi both as a relentless joker, and when required as a man with considerable depth. Its one of his loosest, most relaxed performances.
Hes complemented nicely by Parvathy, who plays Jaya as real, complex, and occasionally selfish. Its a refreshing change from your average Hindi film heroine, and Parvathy invests her with an irresistible Everywoman quality. The few occasions that the film pushes her to play cutesy dont ring true, and a long scene in which she becomes unhinged and insecure while high on sleeping pills is excruciating to witness.
Nevertheless, these are minor speedbumps. The film employs honesty and humor to make important observations about letting go of the past and about making a real connection with someone. Yogi and Jaya won my heart, and I wouldnt have minded spending more time in their company. Im going with three out of five for Qarib Qarib Singlle. Give it a chance.
Rating: 3 / 5
