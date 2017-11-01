Results 1 to 1 of 1
Flipkart Billion Capture+ with dual cameras, 5.5-inch display launched..
Flipkart Billion Capture+ with dual cameras, 5.5-inch display launched; prices start from Rs 10,999
Flipkart has launched its new Billion Capture+ smartphone in India today, and it will go on sale starting November 15. The Billion Capture+ will be available in two variants - 32GB storage with 3GB RAM priced at Rs 10,999, and 64GB storage with 4GB of RAM priced at Rs 12,999. Buyers can choose from Mystic Black and Desert Gold color options.
Those who are planning on buying the Flipkart Billion Capture+ can also take advantage of a host of introductory offers. Flipkart will be offering no-cost EMIs and discounts on debit and credit cards. The company did not reveal anything about the offers as yet. The highlight of the smartphone is its dual-camera setup which includes two 13-megapixel sensors one for capturing photos in RGB (color), and the other in monochrome.
In terms of design, the smartphone sport a metal body. At the back, there is a horizontally placed dual-camera setup at the back, on the top left corner, with an LED flash next to it. The fingerprint sensor too sits at the back.
Flipkart Billion Capture+ specifications
The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass on top and pixel density of 401ppi. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM.
The 13-megapixel+13-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back comes with additional features such as super night mode and Portrait Mode. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge, which the company claims will last up to two days. On the connectivity front, the phone comes with a USB Type-C port, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, and Dual-SIM. On the software front, the Flipkart Billion Capture+ runs stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat and the company says that it will be updated to Android Oreo very soon.
Additionally, Flipkart, for the first time has also talked about its after-sales services. The company said that it has over 158 repair service network in 135 cities in India. The Billion Capture+ smartphone will be supported by the pan India service network of F1 Info Solutions, which is now owned by Flipkart. F1 Info Solutions is also a service partner of brands such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Sony, and Asus, among others.
