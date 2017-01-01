Results 1 to 1 of 1
This Chrome extension lets you shorten Twitters 280-character limit to 140
Do you have the soul of a grinch? Does generally happiness piss you off for no reason? Did Twitters decision to double its character limit from 140 to 280 makes no sense to you? Well, we judge you not, and we are only here to help. What if we tell you that you can clear your feed of those rambling tweets with a handy little browser extension.
First spotted by The Next Web, there is a Chrome extension called 140, which essentially cuts down every tweet to 140 characters. Let people ramble 280 characters, but the extension will show you the tweet only up till 140. However, considering you dont want people to read 280 characters, the extension assumes you dont want to ramble as much either. Therefore, it also prevents you from posting tweets longer than the original limit.
Naturally, some tweets will now make less sense than before but at least you wont have to read posts that seem to go on forever, because they will now just end.
Since we are already on the topic of long tweets, what if the 35,000 character long tweet wasnt a bug, but a feature? How mad would that make you? Recently, two German Twitter users successfully broke the existing character limit by sending a 35,000-character tweet. This was made possible due to a loophole in the website that was spotted by Twitter user Timrasett, and HackneyYT. Twitter has since removed the loophole, but for a moment, all the complaints about the length of 280-character tweets seemed insignificant in the face of such a monster.
While we understand you are happy with 140 characters, heres an interesting set of statistics about character usage in a tweet, shared by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. He says that the average length of a tweet in Japanese is 15 characters, and only 0.4 percent of tweets hit the 140-character limit. But in English, a much higher percentage of tweets have 140 characters (nine percent). Most Japanese tweets are 15 characters while most English tweets are 34.
Source__________________________________________
