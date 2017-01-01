Results 1 to 1 of 1
Asianet to telecast Asianet Comedy Awards 2017 on 11, 12 Nov
MUMBAI: Star Indias Malayalam GEC Asianet is all set to telecast Asianet Comedy Awards 2017 on 11 and 12 November at 7 pm.
The awards were held recently at Adlxux Convention Centre, Angamali in Cochin. The event was attended by a cross-section of stars from South Indian film industry and have colourful programmes performed by leading Malayalam artistes along with a mix of stars from film and television. Madhu, Ranjith Shankar, Shamna Khasim, Tini Tom, Guness Pakru, Kunjan, Irshad, Kottayam Pradeep, Raveendran, Meera Vasudev, Sruthy Ramachandran, Dinesh Nair, Director Shafi are some of the personalities who attend the function.
Other cine stars such as Rachana Narayanankutty, Sivadha, popular television artistes and other comedy artistes Jagadheesh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramesh Pisharadi, Nobi, Pashanam Shaji, Kalabhavan Prajod, and Bollywood dance team, entertained the viewers.
Awardees includes Jayaram (Best Actor), Aparna Balamurali (Best Actress) , Raji ( Best Director) , Sidharth Bharathan & Asiq Usman (Best Movie : Varnyathil AAsanga), Biju Menon (Popular Actor) ,Miya (Popular Actress), Lal (Supporting Actor), Kunchako Boban (Versatile actor- 20 years of acting excellence), Salim Kumar (Comedy Icon), Sivadha, Aiswarya, Adhithi Ravi (Most Promising stars), Saubin (All rounder of the year), Asif Ali (Entertainer of the year), Suraj Venjaramoodu (All time favorite on media), Tovino Tomas (Youth Icon), Aju Varghese & Neeraj Madhav (Best Combo), Ranji Panicker (Star Performer of the year), Sreenivasan (Asianet Golden Star), Payyans (Best actor: TV), Archana (Best actress: TV), Arya & Akhil (Performer TV).
