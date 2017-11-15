Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Jio announces triple cashback offer for Prime members
Reliance Jio has announced a new triple cashback offer for Prime members. Under this offer, Jio Prime users can avail a triple cashback of up to 2599 for every recharge of Rs 399 and above. The offer is a limited period one and one can avail it from November 10 to November 25.
The offer includes 100 percent cashback vouchers of Rs 400 on every recharge of Rs 399 plan or above. Additionally, Jio has partnered with leading digital wallet companies like Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay and Freecharge to bring instant cashback of up to Rs 300 on every recharge.
Starting with the instant cashback on wallets, new users will get a cashback of 99, Rs 50, Rs 75, Rs 300 (through SuperCash), Rs 100 and Rs 50 on Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay and Freecharge respectively. Existing users will get Rs 20, Rs 15, Rs 30, Rs 149 (via SuperCash) and Rs 35 on Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik and Axis Pay.
Jio Prime users will get vouchers of up to Rs 1,899 for shopping on e-commerce sites like AJIO, Yatra and Reliance Trends. Further, through AJIO voucher, Jio Prime users will get Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500. Similarly, users will get Rs 1,000 discount on booking round-trip domestic flight tickets through Yatra and a discount of Rs 500 on a one-way ticket. Lastly, users will get Rs 500 discount on the purchase of Rs 1999 and above on Reliance Trends.
However, there are some terms and conditions as well. To start with, the Jio cashback of Rs 400 will be available for redemption from November 15, 2017, and users will get eight Rs 50 voucher. Further, the instant cashback from partner wallets will be credited to user wallet instantly, while the e-commerce vouchers will be available from November 20, 2017, onwards.
Source:

