Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 06:38 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,506
- Thanks (Given)
- 316
- Thanks (Received)
- 823
- Rep Power
- 108
DishTV offers free preview of Himachal focussed news channels till 15 Nov
MUMBAI: Direct to home (DTH) operator DishTV is offering a free preview of News 18 Punjab Haryana Himachal and Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal from 9 to 15 November to its existing subscribers.
DishTV SVP marketing Sukhpreet Singh said, India has been witnessing a lot of excitement and action around elections since last few years. With the renewed interest levels, people today are tracking political developments more closely than ever. Being a leading DTH service provider in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to bring to our subscribers an uninterrupted overview of the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh. The free preview of news channels will empower our subscribers to be part of the electoral process right from the run-up to the results.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)