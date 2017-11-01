Results 1 to 1 of 1
Panasonic Eluga I5 with 13-megapixel rear camera launched: Price, specifications
Panasonic has today launched a new smartphone in its Eluga-series called the Eluga I5. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 6,499, and will be available in black and gold color options.
Flipkart is also offering Rs 1,000 off on purchase of Eluga I5, which effectively brings down its price to Rs 5,499. Apart from that, you can also buy the phone under the no-cost EMI scheme starting from Rs 723 per month. You can get a further Rs 6,000 off when exchanging your old phone to buy the Eluga I5. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users will get an additional five percent off on the purchase.
Panasonic Eluga I5 specifications, features
The Panasonic Eluga I5 comes with a 5-inch HD display, and it is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It also comes with 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB using a micro SD card.
For photography, the device is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture as well modes like HDR, Face Beauty, and Panoramic. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is armed with a 2,500mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, FM radio, dual-SIM and micro-USB 2.0 port. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.
At this price, the Panasonic Eluga I5 will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite, and InFocus Turbo 5 among others. While the Redmi Y1 Lite also comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, the Turbo 5 comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphones come with 5.5-inch HD and 5.2-inch HD display respectively.
