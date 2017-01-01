Results 1 to 1 of 1
Idea Cellular offers 1GB data per day, free national roaming at Rs 357
Idea Cellular has announced the launch of a new plan for its prepaid users. Priced at Rs 357, the plan will offer 1GB data per day and it comes with a validity of 28 days, thus making a grand total of 28GB of 4G/3G data.
Additionally, users will get unlimited local and STD voice calls along with free roaming and 100 SMSes with the pack. The plan is in contrast with Jios Rs 399 plan, which offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, free roaming with a validity of 70 days.
Airtel also has a Rs 349 plan through which users will be 28GB of data with a FUP limit of 1GB per day. The pack comes bundled with free local and STD calls, though users will get a limit of 1000 minutes of calls per week. Once the limit is exhausted, the calls will be charged 10 paise per minutes for calls made on Airtel numbers and 30 paise per minute for calls made on other networks. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.
Vodafone also has a pack that comes with a price tag of Rs 399 and offers 90GB of 4G data. The plan comes with 6 months of validity and it also offers unlimited local + STD calls. However, in some circles, the company is offering 84GB of data with a validity of 84 days, which means users will get 1GB data per day.
