Womens Asia Cup Hockey - India Edge China to Lift Title & Seal 2018 World Cup Berth
Players of the Indian hockey team pose after winning the Women's Asia Cup in Kakamigahara on Sunday
New Delhi: The Indian women's hockey team edged out China in the final of the Asia Cup 2017 to clinch the gold medal after 13 long years, at Kakamigahara in Japan on Sunday.
This is India's second title in the history of the tournament, with their first top-placed finish coming in the year 2004. With this victory, the Indian team also booked a place at the 2018 World Cup in stunning style.
The 'Women in Blue' edged out their Chinese counterparts in the shoot-out after regulation time finished 1-1. India went ahead in the match, courtesy of Navjot Kaur, who scored the opening goal of the final in the 25th minute through a field goal.
But China hit back in the 47th minute as Tiantian Luo slammed home the equaliser from the penalty corner to make it 1-1. The match then headed into the penalty shoot-out, where the teams were neck and neck after five shots each, at 4-4.
In the sudden death, Rani Rampal hit the winning shot as China missed theirs, giving India a thrilling 5-4 win.
Earlier, South Korea secured the third place in the tournament with a thrilling 1-0 win over Japan.
