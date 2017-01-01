Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star India issues disconnection notice to Tata Sky
MUMBAI: Star India has issued a disconnection notice to direct to home (DTH) operator Tata Sky, in which its parent company 21st Century Fox, directly and indirectly, holds 30% stake.
In a public notice, the broadcaster has said that the signals of its channels will be discontinued to the DTH operator 21 days from the date of issue of notice. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regulation mandates issuing a notice 21 days prior to switching off the signals.
This is to inform the subscribers of Tata Sky that the signals of Star India channels are likely to be discontinued on account of non-signing of subscription agreement by the DTH operator, Star India said in a notice to Tata Sky subscribers.
The disconnection notices are often used as a negotiation ploy by broadcasters and distribution platform operators (DPOs) to get a good deal from the other party.
Recently, Star India had issued disconnection notice to multi system operator (MSO) IndusInd Media and Communications Ltd (IMCL) for different cities across India for non-signing of subscription agreement and non-payment of outstanding dues.
Star India develops, produces and broadcasts 69 channels in SD and HD in eight languages. While Tata Sky had an active subscriber base of 15.02 million out of total DTH active pay subscriber base of 65.31 million, as on 30 June.
