Airtel Digital TV launches offer for Reliance Digital TV customers
MUMBAI: After Tata Sky, Airtel Digital has launched a special offer for Reliance Digital TV customers only.
As per the offer, Reliance Digital TV customers will have to submit Reliance Big TV STB and VC card to avail the offer. Airtel will only provide STB, Adapter, and Remote.
Existing Big TV antenna will be realigned to receive Airtel Digital TV satellite signals.
In case, Antenna, LNBF, wire or any other material is required for installation, the customer will be charged extra, as per actuals.
Earlier, Tata Sky had launched an offer under which it is providing free DTH connection to RDTV customers.
However, pack charges will apply as per applicable rates. The account balance of RDTVs existing subscribers will also be added to their new Tata Sky accounts post activation.
RDTV subscribers will have to give a missed call on 9237092370 to get a free connection.
As reported earlier, Anil Ambani-led telecom operator Reliance Communications is shutting down its Reliance Digital TV with effect from 18 November due to the expiry of its DTH licence.
The decision to shut down the DTH business was taken following failed attempts to hive-off and sell it to a potential buyer. The telecom major had also toyed with the idea of merging the DTH business with Sun Groups Sun Direct however that move also came a cropper.
In July, the debt-laden company had included the sale of its DTH business as part of its long-term plan to reduce debt. Reeling under Rs 45,000 crore debt, RCom had planned to cut down its debt by 60% by September and 80% by December.
Reliance Digital TV informs its customers that due to the expiry of our licence we will be shutting down our DTH services across India wef 18 November. Customers are advised to make alternative arrangements to keep watching their favourite TV channels. We regret the inconvenience caused, Reliance Big TV had said in a public notice.
Reliance Digital TV is the smallest among the six pay DTH platforms in the country with a measly 2% of 65.31 million active pay DTH subscribers, as on 30 June. Dish TV is the biggest DTH operator with 24% share followed by Tata Sky (23%), Airtel Digital TV (21%), Videocon d2h (20%).
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
