Vodafone announces four new tariff plans starting Rs 49
After announcing new FRC 496 and FRC 177 plans for Delhi-NCR region for its prepaid customers, Vodafone has now announced four new tariff plans for people in Rest of Bengal circle who wish to join Vodafones network by availing Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility. The new plans are applicable to only pre-paid customers in Rest of Bengal.
The new four tariff plans announced by Vodafone are Rs 493, Rs 299, Rs 49, and Rs 96. While the first two plans are valid for 84 days whereas the last two plans are valid for 28 days.
Starting with the cheapest, Rs 49 plan gives you 1GB 3G/4G data for 28 days. The Rs 96 tariff plan offers you 2GB 3G/4G data for 28 days. The Rs 299 plan gives unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls and 1GB 3G/4G data and the Rs 493 will offer you free 84GB data (1GB 3G/4G data) and unlimited voice calling to any network.
To avail these offers, one has to port into Vodafone network from another operator. Currently, these plans are applicable only for Bengal Vodafone prepaid users. However, it is not known at the moment if Vodafone is planning to launch these plans in other circles also.
Speaking about the new offers, Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head, Kolkata and West Bengal, Vodafone India said "We, at Vodafone, always try to offer maximum value to our customers, in terms of service, network and price. The West Bengal circle is predominantly a Pre-Paid market. Keeping the wide Pre Paid customer base in mind, we are very pleased to extend Vodafone's value for money offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to the Vodafone network."
