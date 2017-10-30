Results 1 to 1 of 1
10-30-2017
Airtel's FRC144 plan offers 2GB data with unlimited calls for 28 days
Bharti Airtel has come up with a new plan for its customers. The new plan by Airtel is called the FRC144 plan. Under this plan, the telecom company offers 2GB of 4G data along with unlimited free calling to its users for 28 days.
This Airtel offer which is priced at Rs 144 is limited to the prepaid users. For all other users, the company is offering 1GB of data for 28 days with no FUP whatsoever. There is no daily limit on the data consumption as the users can either consume the entire 2GB in just one day or can use it across 28 days.
Airtel prepaid customers opting for this plan can also benefit from unlimited on-net (Airtel to Airtel) calls with a weekly limit of 1,000 minutes as well as a limit of 250 minutes per day. After you cross the daily limit, Airtel will charge 10 paise per minute for the rest of the period. Unlike the Jio offers, Airtel only provides 4G data and unlimited calls and there are no other benefits available to users such as free, unlimited SMS.
