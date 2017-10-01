Results 1 to 1 of 1
Tata Sky offers free DTH connection to Reliance Digital TV subs
MUMBAI: Reliance Communications-owned direct to home (DTH) platform Reliance Digital TV, which is shutting down on 18 November, has tied-up with Tata Sky to provide migration to its customers.
Tata Sky will provide free DTH connection to RDTV customers. However, pack charges will apply as per applicable rates. The account balance of RDTVs existing subscribers will also be added to their new Tata Sky accounts post activation.
We have tied-up with Tata Sky to get you a new connection absolutely free. Your Reliance Digital TV account balance will be added to your new Tata Sky account, read a message posted on RDTV website.
RDTV subscribers will have to give a missed call on 9237092370 to get a free connection.
Earlier, Reliance Communications had told the BSE that it is working with three DTH operators for seamless migration to customers. It hadnt named the DTH operators it is working with.
DTH operations are a non-core business of the Company provided through Reliance Big TV Limited (RBTV), a subsidiary of the Company. RBTVs DTH license is expiring by end of November 2017 and the Company is currently working with 3 leading DTH operators for seamless migration of customers to enjoy uninterrupted services, RCom had said.
As reported earlier, Anil Ambani-led telecom operator Reliance Communications is shutting down its Reliance Digital TV with effect from 18 November due to the expiry of its DTH licence.
The decision to shut down the DTH business was taken following failed attempts to hive-off and sell it to a potential buyer. The telecom major had also toyed with the idea of merging the DTH business with Sun Groups Sun Direct however that move also came a cropper.
In July, the debt-laden company had included the sale of its DTH business as part of its long-term plan to reduce debt. Reeling under Rs 45,000 crore debt, RCom had planned to cut down its debt by 60% by September and 80% by December.
Reliance Digital TV informs its customers that due to the expiry of our licence we will be shutting down our DTH services across India wef 18 November. Customers are advised to make alternative arrangements to keep watching their favourite TV channels. We regret the inconvenience caused, Reliance Big TV had said in a public notice.
Reliance Digital TV is the smallest among the six pay DTH platforms in the country with a measly 2% of 65.31 million active pay DTH subscribers, as on 30 June. Dish TV is the biggest DTH operator with 24% share followed by Tata Sky (23%), Airtel Digital TV (21%), Videocon d2h (20%).
