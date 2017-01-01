Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:51 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,450
- Thanks (Given)
- 316
- Thanks (Received)
- 819
- Rep Power
- 106
Telenor launches unlimited voice and data plans in AP&TS circle
NEW DELHI: Telenor India on Thursday launched unlimited plans for its existing and new customers in AP&TS circle where it will be offering unlimited local and STD calls, and 2 GB 4G for 28 days.
The company will be extending similar benefits to its new customers for Rs 143 and Rs 148 in the circle.
For Rs 448, the telco is offering unlimited local & STD calls and high speed 4G data (1 GB/day) for 84 days with no capping to voice calls.
Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and Reliance Jio are currently offering plans similar to the Rs 448 plan being offered by Telenor.
Telenor will continue to deliver maximum value for money to its customers through most affordable products and relevant services, said Shrinath Kotian, Circle Business Head, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Telenor India.
To avail the benefits customers can visit any of the 216 Telenor stores or any of the 51000 nearest point of sales in AP&TS.
Source__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)