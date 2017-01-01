Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Jio introduces a new Rs 499 plan for prepaid and postpaid users
After revising the price of its existing plans, Reliance Jio has now announced a new plan for its prepaid and postpaid users. Priced at Rs 499, the plan comes with a validity of 91 days.
Under this plan, users will get 1GB of data per day, which makes a grand total of 91GB data. Apart from this, users will get unlimited voice calls and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. As of now, the plan is only available on MyJio app.
Interestingly, the plan is similar to the Rs 459 plan, which the operator introduced recently. Under this plan, 1GB 4G data per day for 3 months for postpaid users and 84 days for prepaid users. Users will also get to access Jio app suites as well.
Jio offers the Rs 509 plan which entitles subscribers to 2 GB high-speed data per day for 49 days in addition to unlimited access to other services. Moving on, the Rs 999 plan gives 60 GB data for 3 months while the 6-month plan offers 125 GB unrestricted high-speed data for Rs 1999. Subscribers can also opt for the annual plan at Rs 4999 which gives unrestricted access to 350 GB data for the plan period.
For small value recharges, Jio has introduced daily and weekly packs. Under these plans, a user can get free voice calling, SMS, unlimited data (0.15 GB daily) for Rs 19 for a day, Rs 52 for a week or Rs 98 for 2 weeks.
