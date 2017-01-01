Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 08:56 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,420
- Thanks (Given)
- 316
- Thanks (Received)
- 819
- Rep Power
- 106
Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer: New Dhan Dhana Dhan plans launched
After the recently announced Diwali offer on the Rs 399 plan by Reliance Jio, the company has now rolled out new Dhan Dhana Dhan plans. The new set of plan benefits will be available starting October 19 and will be applicable for all new as well as existing subscribers. As part of these unlimited benefits, customers can enjoy high speed data as per the plan offer followed by unlimited access at FUP-enforced speeds, unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls.
Starting tomorrow, Jios new Rs 459 plan will be available, under which Jio Prime members can enjoy unlimited services at 1GB data per day for 3 months (84 days for prepaid users) followed by data at curtailed speed, along with unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps.
The popular Rs 149 plan has also received some added benefits, wherein the data entitlement is being enhanced to over 4GB for each billing cycle from the existing 2GB. Benefits of free voice calling and access to Jio apps continue.
For heavy data users, Jio now offers a new Rs 509 plan, which entitles subscribers to 2GB data per day for 49 days in addition to unlimited access to other services.
Then there are two Long term non-FUP plans that offer unrestricted data access. The first is the Rs 999 plan, which offers 60GB data for 3 months, while there is a 6 month plan that offers 125GB data at a cost of Rs 1,999. Subscribers can also opt for the annual plan at Rs 4,999, which gives unrestricted access to 350 GB high speed data for the plan period.
There also a few small value recharges launched. Under these plans, a user can get free voice, SMS, and conditional unlimited data for as low as Rs 19 for a day, Rs 52 for a week or Rs 98 for 2 weeks.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)