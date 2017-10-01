Results 1 to 1 of 1
Bharat 1 4G feature phone launched, priced at Rs 2,200: Specifications and features
With the onset of the festive season, BSNL and Micromax have joined hands to launch a new 4G feature phone, called the Bharat 1. Priced at Rs 2,200, the feature phone will be available across India at offline and online retail points, starting October 20.
Referred to as the pataka phone by Micromax, the Bharat 1 attempts to compete against the Reliance JioPhone with its offerings. Essentially, the Bharat 1 comes bundled with a Rs 97 BSNL Unlimited Plan, in which users get unlimited calling hours, unlimited data, free roaming and free SMS, with a one-month validity.
With the Rs 97 plan offered by BSNL with the Bharat 1, I believe the network provider will be able to make its mark with this offering in the competitive telecom industry, said Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at the event.
Micromax Bharat 1 specifications, features
In terms of specifications, the Micromax Bharat 1 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and a removable battery. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 chipset with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. For photography, it has a basic VGA selfie camera, and a 2-megapixel camera at the back.
The Bharat 1 comes with dual-SIM connectivity and support for 3G and 4G VoLTE. It is fueled by a 2,000mAh battery. The feature phone has support for 22 Indian languages.
Additionally, the Bharat 1 comes bundled with the BHIM app, and has support for net banking, and access to the BSNL app. It also has Live TV, music, movies and videos bundled with it.
