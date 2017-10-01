Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance JioPhone second phase of booking to start post Diwali: Report
It seems Reliance Jio is all set to commence the second phase of booking for its 4G-enabled JioPhone. Reliance Retail will start taking bookings of the feature phone after Diwali.
The second phase of JioPhone booking will start after Diwali. Likely from October-end or November first week, a Reliance Retail channel partner told PTI. This could also mean that the feature phone will be available for booking through online and offline channels as well. Users could be able to book the JioPhone through MyJio application or through companys official website.
Interestingly, this time Reliance JioPhone will face a tough competition with other manufacturers. Bharti Airtel has already launched its new smartphone known as A40 Indian, which is available at an effective price of Rs 1399. Vodafone and Idea Cellular are also planning to launch a series of affordable smartphones around Rs 1,500 or less.
On July 21, Reliance unveiled the JioPhone feature phone for the Indian consumers. The 4G-enabled feature phone is said to cost you Rs Zero. However, one has to pay Rs 1,500 as a security deposit, which will be 100 percent refundable after three years. The company is providing free voice calls, unlimited data and Jio apps for Rs 153 per month with Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plans to JioPhone customers. Further, there two sachets, one with Rs 24 for two days and Rs 54 plan for a week. Users will enjoy the same benefits as the monthly recharge of Rs 153.
