Jios TV channel offering jumps to 513
MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomms over the top (OTT) platform Jio TV has achieved another landmark of offering more than 500 channels. Jio TVs TV channel offering stands at 513, as on date.
The platform is constantly expanding its bouquet thereby making it the largest OTT platform in the country in terms of content offering. It boasts of having TV channels from all major broadcasters in the country.
In May, Jio TV had crossed the 450 channel milestone offering 452 channels. This means that the live streaming platform has added almost 61 channels across genres and languages.
The 513 channel offering includes 423 standard definition (SD) channels and 90 high definition (HD) channels.
This makes Jio TV the second biggest content distribution platform after direct to home (DTH) operator Tata Sky to offer the most number of channels.
According to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report, Tata Sky was offering the highest number of pay and free to air (FTA) TV channels at 577, as on 30 June. Siti Networks was the top cable TV platform offering 420 pay + FTA + local channels.
Of the 513 channels, Jio TV is offering 167 channels in Hindi followed by English (75), Telugu (57), Tamil (54), Malayalam (29), Kannada (27), Bengali (17), Marathi (16), Odia (16), Assamese (13), Gujarati (13), Bhojpuri (8), Punjabi (11), Urdu (8), French (1), and Nepali (1).
In terms of HD channels, it is offering 31 HD channels in English followed by 24 in Hindi. In regional languages, the platform is offering highest number of HD channels in Telugu (8) followed by Tamil (7), Malayalam (5), Kannada (4), Punjabi (4), Bengali (3), Gujarati (2), and Marathi (2).
Jio TV is carrying 177 news channels on its platform and 106 entertainment channels. The third biggest category is movie with 45 channels followed by devotional and music at 42 and 40 channels respectively. Infotainment is the sixth biggest category in terms of number of channel offerings at 34.
The number of kids and sports channels stand at 26 and 21 respectively. The platform also carries 14 lifestyle and 8 business news channels.
Jio TV is part of Reliance Jio Digital Services, which also offers other media apps like Jio Cinema, Jio Newspaper and Jio Mags. All these apps are available free to Jio mobile customers.
