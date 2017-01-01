Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:16 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,391
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 819
- Rep Power
- 105
ZEEL to launch Zee Tamil HD on 15 Oct
MUMBAI: ZEEL will launch the high definition (HD) feed of Tamil GEC Zee Tamil HD on 15 October.
The HD channel will be available on direct to home (DTH) platforms Tata Sky and Sun Direct besides multi system operators (MSOs) like Kal Cables, SCV, TCCL, VK Digital, and Aadhar Digital Vision.
The broadcaster had recently received ministry of information & broadcastings (MIB) approval to launch three HD channels Zee Tamil HD, Zee Telugu HD and Zee Kannada HD.
ZEEL had begun the process of launching regional HD channels in 2016 with the launch of Zee Talkies HD, Zee Marathi HD, and Zee Bangla HD.
Altogether, the broadcaster owns and operates 11 HD channels including the recently launched &Prive HD and Living Foodz HD.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)