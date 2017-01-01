Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 05:38 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,386
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 819
- Rep Power
- 105
Videocon d2h partners Skoda for a first of its kind microsite on DTH platform
MUMBAI: DTH platform Videocon d2h has partnered Skoda to offer its subscribers a chance to have a detailed view of the newly launched Skoda Monte Carlo & Kodiaq through its HD Set Top Box (STB).
Videocon d2h said that it is the first DTH player to launch a microsite on DTH Platform through a unique yellow button application that is available for the premium customers of HD STBs. On pressing the yellow button on the remote, a microsite opens up which showcases exterior and interior pictures of Skoda Kodiaq along with other features of the car.
PHD India and Videocon d2h came together and created a virtual experience for viewing on the television sets. This innovation enables KODAs potential buyers to effortlessly view important car features and aspects at their own convenience. The virtual experience was first tested with KODAs Monte Carlo, and has since been successfully implemented during the launch of the most awaited car of the year, the KODA KODIAQ.
Videocon d2h executive chairman Saurabh Dhoot said, Our platform provides excellent advertising opportunities to marketers and advertisers. I am delighted that we have partnered with Skoda to provide an innovative and engaging advertising solution.
Videocon d2h CEO Anil Khera said, We at Videocon d2h constantly focus on providing unique and innovative solutions to our advertisers. This newly launched interactive advertising service shows our capability to innovate using technology and deliver returns. We look forward to provide more of such innovative advertising solutions on our platform to other advertisers.
Skoda head of marketing Tarun Jha said, koda tries to bring new technology experiences continuously. This is another attempt to bring the car to the customer at his own convenience and comfort.
PHD media GM planning Dipesh Dadhich said, This work is another example of PHDs mission to find a better way for our clients, delivering outstanding results and industry-leading innovation in the process.
Source__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)