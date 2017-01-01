Results 1 to 1 of 1
Airtel offers 25% discount on 4K hybrid STBs to LG UHD, OLED TV buyers
MUMBAI: Direct to home (DTH) operator Airtel Digital TV has entered into an exclusive partnership with LG Electronics to bring the best of online and satellite TV content to customers.
Customers purchasing any 43 and above LG UHD or OLED panel TV, will now be able to add to their Ultra high definition TV experience with Airtel Internet TV Indias first 4K hybrid STB that offers online content plus over 500 TV channels.
On purchase of a new Internet TV along with the LG panel TV, customers can enjoy benefits of up to 25%. The offer is valid till 31 October.
Airtel Internet TV comes with inbuilt-Wi-Fi receiver, Bluetooth based remote control and is integrated with Google voice search feature. Customers can discover their favourite content by simply speaking into the remote and choose from a variety of content sources.
Airtel Internet TV STB enables LIVE TV shows to be paused, recorded or even rewind on connected USB-drive (external HDD). Internet TV supports many digital output ports for consumers to enjoy Dolby ATMOS experience. Inbuilt Bluetooth allows users to connect their speakers or Bluetooth headsets for best-in-class experience.
Airtel Internet TV requires a broadband or a 4G hotspot connection with a minimum recommended speed of 4 Mbps. Airtel Internet TV customers can also get additional 25GB with their Airtel Broadband plans via MyAirtel App.
