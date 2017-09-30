Results 1 to 1 of 1
MIB issues one, cancels 5 TV channel licences
MUMBAI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (MB) has awarded one TV channel licence to Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) and cancelled five licences between 6 to 30 September.
ZMCL has got the licence to launch Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand. Incidentally, ZMCL already had a regional news channel for UP/Uttarakhand market called Zee Sangam.
However, that channel was converted into a national news channel called India 24×7. The same was recently re-branded Zee Hindustan.
The ministry has also cancelled five licences taking the total number of cancelled licences to 221 till 30 September.
The five channels whose licences have been revoked include L And C Medias SS Entertainment, Leader Television and Entertainments Leader TV, Turner International Indias TCM Turner Classic Movies, ZEELs Zee Cinema Middle East, and Vyjayanthi Televentures Mayabazar.
The ministry has granted licences to 1098 channels, as on 30 September. Of these, it has cancelled 221 TV channel licences. Thus, the total permitted TV Channels having valid permission in India are 877 including 388 news and current affairs channels and 489 non-news channels.
The ministry had granted 10 new TV channel licences between 10 August to 5 September. 9 out of the 10 licences were issued in August while just one licence was issued in September.
Cinema 24×7, a company linked to TV shopping and e-commerce company Naaptol, had got seven non-news uplinking licences. Media Worldwide, the company that runs a clutch of music channels, had got a non-news uplinking licence in the name Bangla Talkies. Others who had received the licences included Malai Murasu Seithikal and Anaadi TV.
It had also knocked-off 19 TV channel licences between 1 August to 5 September from its list of permitted TV channels. The channels whose licences were cancelled included Star Movies Premiere, Star Movies Premiere HD, Fox Crime HD, B4U Plus, B4U Hitz, HBO Defined, HomeShop18 Gold, NDTV Metronation, TV99, CNEB, Kalaignar Asia, KBC News, Naxatra Saptrang, Space TV, SSenior-1 TV, Azad, UChannel UFX, UTV Bollywood, and Interactive TV.
