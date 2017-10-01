Results 1 to 1 of 1
Tata Sky issues notice to disconnect 11 channels from its platform
MUMBAI: Direct to home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has issued a notice stating that it will dis-continue 11 channels from its platform for breach of contract and failure to renew agreement.
The DTH operator has said that it will drop Adhyatm, B News, Darshana, Hindi Khabar, Jonack, K News India, Munsif TV, and News11 for breach of contract.
It also stated that B4U Movies, B4U Music and Saam TV will dis-continued due to failure to renew the agreement as per mutual understanding.
These channels will cease to be on the platform three weeks from the date of publication of this notice, Tata Sky said.
Tata Sky, a joint venture between the Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox, has its footprints spread across 1.5 lakh towns with over 17 million connections in India.
