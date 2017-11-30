Results 1 to 1 of 1
Tata Sky offers critically-acclaimed films in six languages for free
MUMBAI: Tata Sky, a content distribution platform, kickstarted the festive season with its Tata Sky Mumbai Film Festival.
It has all screening films from both, the remotest corners of India and countries across the globe, award-winning, critically-acclaimed masterpieces, spread over two months.
The films are exclusive and curated films in association with Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
Close to 30 films will run for a duration of two months starting from 1 October to 30 November 2017 in languages such as Hindi, English, Punjabi, Marathi, Assamese, Manipuri, International (with subtitles) available on channel number 302 in HD and 303 in SD.
After a successful 2016 Tata Sky Mumbai Film Festival Service, wherein 20+ films were available to subscribers at no additional charge, the company announced a bigger and better festival catering to connoisseurs on 4 October 2017.
Tata Sky chief content officer Arun Unni said, The response last year indicated that there is a sizeable audience for high-quality and critically-acclaimed cinema, encouraging us to further explore and bring forward these hidden gems. Our scale allows us to support great art and good talent an all-India platform, especially to regions outside the major cultural centres, where access to film festivals is difficult.
MAMI festival director Anupama Chopra said, There are so many wonderful filmmakers who narrate compelling stories. This unique platform enables these to reach new and varied audience. The festival serves both, story-tellers and movie-lovers."
Let the celebration of cinema begin!
