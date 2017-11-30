MUMBAI: Tata Sky, a content distribution platform, kickstarted the festive season with its Tata Sky Mumbai Film Festival.


It has all  screening films from both, the remotest corners of India and countries across the globe, award-winning, critically-acclaimed masterpieces, spread over two months.


The films are exclusive and curated films in association with Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.


Close to 30 films will run for a duration of two months starting from 1 October to 30 November 2017 in languages such as Hindi, English, Punjabi, Marathi, Assamese, Manipuri, International (with subtitles) available on channel number 302 in HD and 303 in SD.


After a successful 2016 Tata Sky Mumbai Film Festival Service, wherein 20+ films were available to subscribers at no additional charge, the company announced a bigger and better festival catering to connoisseurs on 4 October 2017.


Tata Sky chief content officer Arun Unni said, The response last year indicated that there is a sizeable audience for high-quality and critically-acclaimed cinema, encouraging us to further explore and bring forward these hidden gems. Our scale allows us to support great art and good talent an all-India platform, especially to regions outside the major cultural centres, where access to film festivals is difficult.


MAMI festival director Anupama Chopra said, There are so many wonderful filmmakers who narrate compelling stories. This unique platform enables these to reach new and varied audience. The festival serves both, story-tellers and movie-lovers."


Let the celebration of cinema begin!


