Dish TV partners One Take Media to launch Cooking Active service
MUMBAI: Leading direct-to-home (DTH) operator Dish TV has launched a new active service called Cooking Active in association with One Take Media.
Cooking Active will have classic and innovative recipes catering to meals and snacks and will have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines.
The Chef Special section is powered by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and the other sections would see handpicked recipes across. Under Smart Cooking, Indias best-known and most-enjoyed culinary dishes, desserts and the signature spicy curries, etc. will be on display.
The launch of Cooking Active is meant to position Dish TV as a service which not only provides entertainment but also opportunities to learn. Valued subscribers of Dish TV can subscribe to Smart Cooking by sending a missed call to 18002700283 from their registered telephone number.
With features like Smart Cooking, Dish TV Cooking Active Service will put up classic and state-of-the-art recipes ranging from full course meals to snacks. Under this service, Indias best-known culinary chefs, preparations, desserts and the signature spicy curries and more will be on showcase.
The Chef Special section, powered by celebrity Master Chefs Vicky Ratnani and Ajay Chopra to name a few, will offer unique and authentic recipes and techniques to subscribers and empower them to try their hand at cooking with easily available ingredients in anyones kitchen. The other sections would also see handpicked recipes across the regions that are sure to tingle ones taste buds.
Dish TV India Group CEO Anil Dua said, With the launch of Cooking Active, we are strengthening our proposition of being more than a provider of regular TV Channels. It is our constant endeavour to offer the widest range of content and services to our subscribers. We are pleased to join hands with one take media for launching cooking active on the Dish TV platform and we are sure that this service will surely add to their element of delight.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
