Tata Sky launches campaign to celebrate Durga Puja
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has rolled out its all-new #RecallBengal campaign on the occasion of Durga Puja.
This first-ever, digital-only campaign will celebrate Bengals rich and vibrant culture by capturing and documenting the folk art indigenous to the Bengali community based across the country.
As part of the campaign, Tata Sky will showcase specially shot AVs of Baul music, Santhal dance, the ancient scroll painting art of Patachitra and well-known one-man theatre act Bohurupee on their digital platform Tata Sky Blogbuster.
The content will also be available across Tata Skys digital platforms, Facebook and Instagram pages, and YouTube channels. Subscribers will also be able to indulge their love for Bengali culture by tuning in to Channel 100.
Tata Sky chief communication officer Malay Dikshit said, Tata Sky has always brought about entertainment with relevant festivals for multiple communities across India. Be it Onam, Lodhi, Uttarayan or Durga Pooja. Throughout the year, we have seen immense loyalty to our unique proposition of relatable festive celebrations across these regions. Hence to bring together and celebrate one of Indias celebrate festival of Durga Puja and rekindle the forgotten art forms that are revered by the people of Bengal, we took the opportunity to present #RecallBengal. The campaign is not only targeted to connoisseurs of Bengali heritage but also gives audiences across India a chance to witness and enjoy captivating art forms.
