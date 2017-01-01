Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:48 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,307
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 819
- Rep Power
- 105
DishTV becomes the first DTH player in India to offer all users HD channels
Just when everyone in the DTH space is announcing different offers to lure customers, DishTV has announced a new scheme to offer HD access for all its users. The company says that this is done with an aim to make the HD viewing experience mainstream and accessible to all users across India. DishTV has launched the HD for All initiative, which will offer all HD channels available on the platform to all subscribers.
Under this initiative, all boxes provided by DishTV are now HD-enabled to eliminate the SD-HD divide. DishTV also unveiled its new generation HD STB, DishNXT HD recently.
The company also mentions that HD access for all follows the recent launch of Mera Apna Pack that allowed customers to choose their favorite HD channel for just Rs 17. The initiative is in line with the TRAI objective of empowering consumers and providing content as per customer choice. DishTV offer HD channels for as little as at Rs 169 to its customers.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Anil Dua, Group Chief Executive Officer, DishTV said;
As of now, there are 12.8 million HD households in India. However, with the new initiative, DishTV eyes a potential of having 25-30 million HD subscribers in the next five to six years.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)