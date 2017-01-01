Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 02:59 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,281
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 816
- Rep Power
- 103
Airtel Infinity PACK prices increased
Airtel increased their Infinity pack prices:
All HD channels for one Year Rs.5801 (Previously it was Rs.5500 for All SD+HD Channels)
+++
All SD Channels for one year Rs.5301 (previousy it was Rs.5000)
(may be GST effect?)__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)