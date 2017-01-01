Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zee TV to unveil new logo on 15 October
MUMBAI: Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Zee TV will wear a new logo from 15 October. Subhash Chandra-owned Zee TV was launched on 2 October 1992 as the first Hindi-language channel in India.
Zee TVs new logo was unveiled at the recently held Zee Rishtey Award 2017 ceremony by the popular actor Ankita Lokhanda.
The award ceremony will be aired on 15 October at 7 pm.
Meanwhile, Zee TV will air a new romantic show, Dil Dhoondhta Hai, from 21 September. It will telecast every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm.
Produced by Nitin Vaidya under Dashami creations, Dil Dhoondhta Hai is about a Maharashtrian boy and a Punjabi girl and their love story. They eventually get married.
Marathi TV actor Stavan Shinde will make his Hindi TV debut with this show while Shivya Pathania will play the female lead.
Zee TV is also gearing up to bring back the new season of its reality dance show Dance India Dance. The auditions for the sixth edition have already begun and the show is said to go on air early November. It will replace the channels existing singing reality show Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.
