Zee TV to air Indian interpretation of Beauty and the Beast from 21 Aug
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Zee TV is launching Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, an Indian interpretation of Beauty and the Beast, from 21 August. The series will replace Sethji and air every Monday-Friday at 7 pm.
Produced by Jay Mehtaa Productions, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre captures the journey of a Devi (played by debutante Yesha Rughani) who isnt scared to ask the right questions. She is not driven by the tricks of destiny but is determined to write her own script and tame the beast of her life rather than wait for a charming prince to rescue her.
Armed with a firm resolve, she sets out to turn Adhiraj (portrayed by Krrip Kapur Suri) from a beast into the husband of her dreams.
The show also features veteran actor Roopa Divatia who plays the character of the vengeful Hira Maajisa, mother of Adhiraj.
Zee TV deputy business head Deepak Rajadhyaksha said, Our association with Jay and Kinnari is almost two decades old and together we have made some clutter-breaking content. Jeet Gaye Toh Piyaa Morre is a story of a girl trapped in a loveless marriage to a mean, egoistic husband who, with her grit and resolve, wages a war against destiny and transforms her own fate, gradually making him the husband of her dreams. The show will replace Sethji at 7 pm and with two new shows Bhootu at 6:30 PM and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morre, we intend to fortify our early primetime band. With strong characters essayed by some talented artistes and a compelling narrative, we hope to see the show strike a chord with audiences.
Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre is said to be an Indian interpretation of Beauty and the Beast. It is set against the backdrop of a long-standing family feud between the Chauhans and the Rajawats of Sujaangarh, a small town of Rajasthan. Despite the animosity between the families, fate takes an unfortunate turn and the Chauhans are forced to get their daughter Devi married to Adhiraj, the youngest son of the Rajawats.
Jay Mehtaa Productions Kinnari and Jay stated, Our association with Zee TV goes back to 1998 and Jeet Gaye Toh Piya Morre is our ninth show on the channel. Its been a truly rewarding collaborative, creative journey. Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre is not just an adaptation of The Beauty and The Beast but packs in a very strong message. In todays times, we often see relationships and specially marriages crumbling. People talk about eternal love and love stories but nobody has the patience to invest in a relationship and make it work. With the show, we want to reinstate the sanctity of marriage. It is a beacon of hope to couples out there that love stories just dont happen, but one has to make them work. Devi, our protagonist, is one such young girl whose dreams come crashing when she gets trapped in a loveless marriage. But instead of giving up hope she decides to tame the dragon in her life and make him a man of her dreams.
