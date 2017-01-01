Results 1 to 1 of 1
Doordarshan has to upgrade but remain rooted, says Prasar CEO
NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has stressed the need to look at Doordarshan as a brand which is relevant and appeals to all age-groups. He said it should become a mass brand that becomes an integral part of the life of every Indian.
Addressing a discussion group on Doordarshan as a brand at the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad, Vempati said there was a view that the DD logo should be discarded, but then it was felt that the brand had already become a part of every Indian's psyche. Therefore, the attempt should be to redesign the brand using the same logo that also appeals to the youth of today.
Similarly, DD has to change but without leaving its roots, he added. There was need to rejuvenate and revitalize the channel, he added. He said Doordarshan should take the voice of India to the entire world.
Noting that he had received many new ideas which he would study, Vempati called upon the participants to keep the information coming.
