RJ Sriram to explore 7 wonders of Karnataka in 7 Days
MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM Bangalore has been the number one station in Bangalore in the non Kannada space for over five years and today towers above all with 13.8 per cent market share and a reach of over 18 lakhs.
The station leads across shows with RJs that capture the pulse of the city. No wonder they are the emotional and entertainment barometer of Bangalore. The Super Hero Show with RJ Sriram is the evening drive time show on Fever FM Bangalore and has consistently maintained the number one position across RAM Charts which is amongst the non kannada radio stations for over 200 weeks.
The station is has always been at the forefront of innovation and has many firsts to its credit including the first ever Swayamvar on Radio along with Radio dramas that explored crime and horror genres like Kya Woh Sach Tha amongst many others.
Last year, for the first time in the history of Radio, an RJ undertook a five day road trip from Bangalore across six Indian states to reach the Wagah border. The initiative was called Bangalore to Wagah and a very special radio show was broadcast live by Superhero Sriram on 15 August 2017, Independence Day from the Wagah Border.
We are all set to repeat history this time around as well. While everyone knows the Seven Wonders of the World, for the first time on radio we are all set to explore and experience the seven wonders of Karnataka. The Independence week special on Fever 104FM will see Superhero Sriram undertaking a special road trip, as he discovers and reveals the seven wonders of Karnataka, in seven days from 14th to 20th of August. In his endeavor he will be accompanied with his trusted travel partner, Vodafone Supernet 4G, Karnatakas data strong network, which will keep him connected through his journey.
The flag off event for this mega initiative happened on 12 August from presenting sponsor, Vodafones Koramangala showroom. A much talked about event, it was attended by Monish Rishi who starred in in Operation Alamelamma, Ragini Chandran and the team of 'Rishabapriya' which is the first Kannada movie to be released in multiplexes. With much ardor, enthusiasm and excitement the seven day long journey was kicked off.
Commenting on the association and this unique initiative, HT Media Ltd CEO Harshad Jain said, Fever FM is the destination station in Bangalore with Bollywood, innovative content and entertainment as key pegs. We strive continuously to develop initiatives that are unique and that are aimed at entertaining our listeners in the best possible manner and providing the best possible ROI to our advertising partners. The stronghold that Fever FM Bangalore displays in terms of RAM scores are testimony to strong connect we have with our listeners. We are very proud to associate with Vodafone Supernet 4G in our newest initative, Fever Wonder Yatra. We are confident that our listeners will enjoy exploring the seven wonders of Karnataka with RJ Sriram hope for many such associations in future.
Speaking on the occasion, Vodafone Karnataka circle, business head Mr. Amit Kapur said, We at Vodafone believe that this initiative is a great platform to showcase our network strength in Karnataka. We are very excited to be a part of this journey in exploring the wonders of Karnataka in seven days. We believe that this will showcase the heritage, culture and glory of the state and will be a great experience for everyone.
