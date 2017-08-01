Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star to rebrand Life OK as Star Bharat
MUMBAI: Star India is rebranding its second Hindi GEC Life OK as Star Bharat. The rechristened channel, which is likely to be free to air (FTA), will be available on Doordarshans free direct-to-home (DTH) platform Freedish.
Star India had recently won two additional slots on Freedish. One slot has been utilised to launch Star Sports First, while the other will be used for Star Bharat. Currently, the second slot is vacant.
The broadcaster had recently got the Ministry of Information & Broadcastings (MIB) approval to rename Life OK.
Life OK is a pay channel and is also available in high definition (HD). The HD channel may be discontinued.
All Life OK shows will be discontinued except Savdhaan India. The channel will have fresh programming targeted at audiences in rural Hindi-speaking market (HSM).
Prior to its rebranding in 2011, Life OK was known as Star One, which mostly aired comedy content.
Star Bharat will probably become first FTA Hindi GEC to offer fresh content. Most of the broadcasters offer fresh content only on their pay GECs. After a few weeks, these fresh shows go to FTA channels.
Star India already has an FTA Hindi GEC in Star Utsav, which features reruns of Star Plus content. It also has an FTA Hindi movie channel named Star Utsav Movies.
The broadcaster had recently launched Indias first private FTA sports channel Star Sports First.
