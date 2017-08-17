Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:52 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,136
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 793
- Rep Power
- 102
Star Bharat to be available on DD FreeDish as bcasters fourth FTA offering
MUMBAI: Going FTA seems to be the flavor of the season. Star Indias Hindi general entertainment channel Life OK, which will be soon rebranded as Star Bharat, is now slated to be available on DD FreeDish.
Recently, one of Indias largest broadcasting company Star India had won additional slots on pubcasters FTA KU-band service (DD FreeDish) by bidding slightly over Rs. 160 million. At present, the two Star channels on the platform are Star Utsav and Star Sports First.
Launched in 2011 in an earlier avatar, this is the second time that Star has re-branded a channel. And, the new name is Star Bharat.
According to industry sources, shows such as May I come in Madam, Sher-E-Punjab Ranjeet Singh and Chandrakanta will go off air and shows like Savdhaan India and Ghulam will continue. Shows like Kya Haal Mr Paanchaal, produced by Optimystix, are among the new launches.
Aayushman Bhava, produced by White Horse Telefilms (a murder mystery) and Zama Habibs Nimki Mukhiyaan,which was supposed to have aired on Star Plus, has now been shifted to Star Bharat. Its a story about a girl who becomes a village chief and changes her entire village.
Star Bharat is also likely to launch a bhajan reality show Om Shanti Om produced by Colosceum Media, which will be likely judged by Baba Ramdev along with Sonakshi Sinha, Kanika Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani.
On 17 August 2017, the channel launched its first TVC, #Bhuladedarr. The TVC gives a new definition to overpowering inhibitions.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)